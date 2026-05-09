Delhi government announces comprehensive structural audit of government schools

NEW DELHI: Delhi government has announced a comprehensive structural audit of all government schools in the capital to assess the actual condition of infrastructure and essential facilities. It will examine the structural strength and safety of school buildings, along with basic amenities such as drinking water, toilets, cleanliness and fire safety systems.

The decision came after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a surprise inspection of a government school on Friday following complaints regarding poor basic facilities. Gupta visited Government Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Roop Nagar early and interacted with students in classrooms. She sought feedback on drinking water facilities, fire safety measures, the condition of toilets, cleanliness, arrangements to tackle the heat, availability of teachers and the overall academic environment.

Students informed Gupta that the school lacked proper access to clean drinking water, with water coolers and RO systems being non-functional for a long time. As a result, they were forced to drink tap water directly. They also complained about the poor condition of toilets, saying several doors were broken, regular cleaning was not carried out and water supply remained inconsistent.