Delhi government plans treated water use expansion

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is working on a policy for the use of treated sewage water in construction activities and irrigation works as part of efforts to conserve groundwater, officials said on Friday.

Water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) operated by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is already being used extensively for horticulture purposes.Addressing the issue, Delhi Public Works and Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said a policy is being framed by the DJB to ensure that large quantities of treated water from Sewage Treatment Plants are utilised in activities where potable water is unnecessary.

The Jal Board is actively promoting the use of treated effluent, and around 89 million gallons per day (MGD) is currently supplied for non-potable purposes to agencies such as the Central Public Works Department, Delhi Development Authority, New Delhi Municipal Council and Municipal Corporation of Delhi, officials said.

However, with regard to wider use of treated wastewater — especially in government construction works and irrigation of parks—the Delhi government is now considering a comprehensive policy. Officials further said that other applications, including firefighting, may also be explored.

Treated water from Sewage Treatment Plants is likely to be used first in construction activities undertaken by government agencies. Later, the possibility of supplying it to private firms at affordable rates may also be explored, officials said.