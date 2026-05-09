Delhi on high alert after intelligence inputs flag possible terror threat

NEW DELHI: Security has been tightened across several key installations in the national capital after intelligence agencies flagged possible threat inputs, sources said on Saturday.

According to officials, an alert has been issued over a potential attack targeting the BJP office, following which security has been significantly stepped up at the party’s headquarters as well as its state office.

Security agencies have been placed on high alert after receiving intelligence inputs suggesting that terrorist organisations may attempt to target the Delhi BJP office located on DDU Marg, along with nearby government establishments.

In view of the threat perception, preventive security measures have been intensified to avoid any untoward incident. Anti-sabotage checks are currently being carried out at important government premises, while bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog units have also been deployed and kept on standby.

All district police units have been directed to remain on high alert and maintain close coordination with intelligence agencies and central paramilitary forces.