Delhi rolls out real-time tracking of road pollution, dust hotspots

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) launched a road pollution control programme to increase monitoring and control of sources of dispersed air pollution across the city. It has deployed 13 dedicated field surveyors to survey roads daily, with a total coverage of nearly 18,000 kilometres of roads across MCD, PWD, NDMC, and Delhi Cantonment Board areas.

Surveyors will use the MCD-311 mobile app to log a minimum of 70 geo-tagged, photographic pollution issues per day per surveyor, with a citywide target of around 1,000 identified issues daily. The entire road network of Delhi will be comprehensively covered every month, with each surveyor assigned a minimum of 20 kilometres of roads to be covered daily.

Titled Road RADAR, or Real-time Air Pollution Detection across Roads, the DPCC programme is aimed at improving road cleanliness, reducing dust, and strengthening measurable air-quality outcomes in the city. The environment ministry said the new monitoring system includes built-in safeguards to ensure zero duplication of reported issues, so that every complaint corresponds to a unique and actionable pollution source.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the fight for clean air must be won on the ground, lane by lane and road by road. “Through Road RADAR,” he said, “the government is introducing a scientific system of daily surveillance, real-time reporting, and direct departmental accountability, so that pollution sources are not ignored, repeated, or allowed to linger.”