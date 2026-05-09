Desilting done, New Delhi Municipal Council plan for monsoon care in place

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday announced details of its comprehensive Monsoon Action Plan 2026, covering pre-monsoon preparedness, emergency response during heavy rainfall and restoration of damaged infrastructure after the season.

NDMC Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the civic body has already completed 100% desilting work in the first phase by March 31, while the second phase is scheduled to be completed by June 15.

He said GIS mapping of underground drainage networks, including bell mouths, gully traps, connecting pipes, manholes and brick barrel drains, has been initiated to improve monitoring of waterlogging-prone areas. According to the NDMC, extensive cleaning and desilting of drains and stormwater channels are underway along with repairs of damaged roads, potholes, trenches, manhole covers and drainage infrastructure.

Chahal said dewatering pumps, DG sets, manpower and control rooms have been arranged at vulnerable points. At present, only five major waterlogging-prone locations remain in the NDMC area — Purana Quila, Dayal Singh College area, Panchkuian Road, Hanuman Mandir and Satya Sadan.

He added that CCTV cameras and sensor-based monitoring systems are being installed at these locations for quicker response during heavy rainfall.

For the first time, NDMC has also started robotic inspection of underground drains.