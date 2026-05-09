Lokayukta finds no evidence of graft against ex-Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta

NEW DELHI: The Lokayukta dismissed a complaint against former Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, observing that no evidence was found to substantiate allegations of misconduct, corruption or abuse of office.

In its order, the Lokayukta, headed by Justice Harish Chandra Mishra, stated that despite an inquiry, “nothing could be brought on record” to establish that the respondent public functionary had violated norms of integrity or conduct expected from a person holding public office.

The order further noted that there was no material to show that Gupta had abused or misused his position to obtain any illegal or wrongful gain for himself or others, or caused undue harm or hardship to any individual.

The Lokayukta also found no indication that Gupta acted with corrupt motives or personal interest while discharging his official duties. Concluding that the complaint lacked merit, the authority said there was “no material to proceed any further” and dismissed the matter.

The complaint had raised allegations related to corruption, including claims of acquisition of luxury vehicles and alleged encroachment on public land.

However, the Lokayukta observed that no credible evidence had been placed on record to support these allegations. Reacting to the decision, Gupta said the allegations against him were politically motivated and that the ruling had reaffirmed the truth.