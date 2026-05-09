Municipal Corporation of Delhi ready with proposal to start RFID-based ‘free-flow’ toll system

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to place a proposal before its Standing Committee to introduce an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR)-based toll collection system at the capital’s border entry points, officials said on Friday. The proposal is likely to be discussed during a Standing Committee meeting scheduled later this year.

According to officials, the civic body plans to introduce a multi-lane free-flow tolling mechanism similar to the FASTag system used on national highways. The system will use ANPR cameras and RFID technology to automatically deduct toll tax without requiring vehicles to stop at plazas.

“We are moving towards an ANPR camera-based toll collection system along the lines of highways. The details are being finalised, and everything is being done as per the directions of the Supreme Court,” an official said. Under the proposed mechanism, cameras will identify vehicles passing through toll points, while RFID tags installed in vehicles will enable seamless toll tax collection.

Officials said the move is aimed at reducing long queues and traffic congestion at toll plazas and border entry points, especially during peak hours.

“With the new system, vehicle owners will not be required to stop, and taxes will be deducted automatically, similar to the FASTag system on national highways,” official said.

The development comes after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s toll tax department was asked to revise a proposal related to appointing a new agency for operating 156 toll plazas and generating minimum annual revenue of `900 crore.

Meanwhile, the civic body has granted a six-month extension to the existing concessionaire until a new agency is finalised, officials added.

Civic body to set up multi-lane tolling

According to officials, the civic body plans to introduce a multi-lane free-flow tolling mechanism similar to the FASTag system used on national highways. The system will use ANPR cameras & RFID technology to automatically deduct toll tax without requiring vehicles to stop at plazas.