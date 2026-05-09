New MEMU train okayed between Delhi, Faridabad

NEW DELHI: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved the operation of a new MEMU passenger train service between Delhi and Faridabad, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday.

Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) is a self-propelled electric train operated by the Railways for short and medium-distance travel on main railway lines. Unlike conventional trains, it does not require a separate locomotive as power is distributed across coaches, an official statement said.

Gupta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the railway minister and said the new service would provide relief to thousands of commuters travelling between Delhi and Faridabad for work, education and other purposes.

“Residents from Faridabad and adjoining areas have long been seeking improved rail connectivity, citing overcrowding and delays on existing transport options. The MEMU service will offer a faster and more accessible alternative and help ease pressure on road networks,” she said.