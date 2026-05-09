Reimagining Delhi shared responsibility: LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu

NEW DELHI: Delhi has always represented the spirit of India as a diverse, resilient, dynamic and aspirational city, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu said on Friday. Speaking at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), he said the challenges before the capital required coordinated action.

“The task before us is not easy,” he said, citing urbanisation, environmental pressures, population growth, mobility challenges and resource management as key concerns.

“Reimagining Delhi is a shared responsibility. Let’s work together to build a Delhi that is environmentally conscious, culturally vibrant, economically dynamic, technologically progressive, and deeply humane,” Sandhu added.

He said that the future must be built on five essential pillars, with sustainability being the first. He stressed that no city could aspire to global leadership without addressing environmental challenges with urgency. Cleaner air, rejuvenated water bodies, enhanced green cover, effective waste management, adoption of renewable energy and sustainable mobility must become central to Delhi’s urban vision, he said.

The second pillar is inclusion. A truly global city is one where growth is shared and opportunities are accessible to all. The third pillar, he said, is culture. As we modernise Delhi, we must ensure that we do not lose its cultural memory, he said.

“The fourth pillar is innovation and economic growth. Delhi has the potential to emerge not only as an administrative capital but also as a leading centre for knowledge, startups, tourism, hospitality, the creative economy, and the wider service sector.

The fifth, and perhaps the most important pillar, is compassion. A city cannot truly progress if it loses its humanity. Reimagining Delhi means creating a city that is empathetic to the elderly, accessible to persons with disabilities, safe for women, supportive of children, respectful towards workers, and caring towards the underprivileged,” he added.

It’s a place where ideas were shaped, says Sandhu on JNU

Reminiscing about his days at JNU, he said returning to the campus was a deeply personal experience. Sandhu is an alumnus of the university’s School of International Studies. “This is not just an academic space. It’s a place where ideas were shaped, where perspectives were challenged, where some of the most formative years of my life unfolded,” he added while talking about his days in the varsity.