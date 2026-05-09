Summer vacation in Delhi coincides with remedial classes beginning May 11

NEW DELHI: Delhi government has announced summer vacation for all government schools from May 11 to June 30. However, remedial classes for students of Classes 9, 10, and 12 will be held from May 11 to May 23 to help improve learning outcomes and strengthen conceptual understanding.

According to a circular issued by the directorate of education, these special classes will be conducted based on the availability of teachers and school infrastructure. The initiative aims to provide additional academic support to students, particularly those who require extra attention.

The remedial classes will be conducted from 7.30am to 10.30am and each period will last for one hour. For classes 9 and 10, schools have been directed to focus mainly on science and mathematics. Heads of schools, though, may include other subjects based on academic performance, result analysis and teacher availability.

For Class 12 students, subjects for remedial teaching will be decided by the schools according to students’ needs.

The circular says that schools must ensure special attention for academically weak students. Wearing a school uniform during remedial classes has been made mandatory, and attendance will be marked online. Schools have also been instructed to obtain parental consent before students attend the classes.

Library facilities will also remain open. The directorate has directed heads of schools to ensure the availability of clean drinking water and other basic amenities on campus. Guest and contractual teachers may also be engaged if regular teachers are unavailable.