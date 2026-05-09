Weaving Memory and Modernity

At a time when fast fashion dominates wardrobes and machine-made fabrics flood the market, ‘Project Tantavyaa: Shwet Shyam’ by the RSB Foundation is attempting to bring India’s handwoven textile heritage back into public conversation.
Held in Delhi last week, the textile showcase brought together over 100 handcrafted textile pieces and artworks from Odisha, Bengal, and Assam, alongside curated walkthroughs and cultural performances. The event was curated by revivalist designer Pankaj S. Chadha.
The showcase focused on eastern India’s textile traditions, particularly handwoven Muslin, Jamdani drapes, and Assam’s Muga silk. Flowing angarkhas, layered veils, and handwoven saris moved through the space in shades of ivory, indigo, off-white, and muted earth tones, reflecting the central idea of Shwet Shyam — balance, duality, and devotion.
“We tried an amalgamation by beautifully marrying vanishing weaves and embroideries of the three states,” says Priyanka Behera, Director CSR, RSB Foundation.
Under Project Tantavyaa, one of the main focuses has been reviving fine high-count Muslin and the intricate artistry of Jamdani weaving. “Authenticity comes from knowing your roots deeply, but it also requires the courage and vision to transform the craft into something future-facing,” says Chadha.
The initiative also highlights the role of women artisans, many of whom are behind the detailed weaving and embroidery work showcased during the evening. According to Chadha, the project has helped create a stronger sense of “swabhiman” — dignity and pride — among artisans by recognising the value of their skills beyond commercial production.
“A key outcome has been helping women artisans recognise their inherent soft power,” he says, adding that the project has resulted in “museum-grade work” rarely seen in recent years.
Speaking about the larger purpose behind Shwet Shyam, Behera says the goal was to create a more meaningful and immersive platform around India’s textile heritage. “There are many textile showcases today, but we wanted to bring together craft, culture, and community narratives in a way that feels more connected to contemporary audiences,” she says.
Looking ahead, the long-term vision for Project Tantavyaa is to create a platform where art and textile connoisseurs can access some of India’s finest handmade products while making sustainable luxury more accessible.