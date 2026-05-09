Weaving Memory and Modernity

At a time when fast fashion dominates wardrobes and machine-made fabrics flood the market, ‘Project Tantavyaa: Shwet Shyam’ by the RSB Foundation is attempting to bring India’s handwoven textile heritage back into public conversation.

Held in Delhi last week, the textile showcase brought together over 100 handcrafted textile pieces and artworks from Odisha, Bengal, and Assam, alongside curated walkthroughs and cultural performances. The event was curated by revivalist designer Pankaj S. Chadha.

The showcase focused on eastern India’s textile traditions, particularly handwoven Muslin, Jamdani drapes, and Assam’s Muga silk. Flowing angarkhas, layered veils, and handwoven saris moved through the space in shades of ivory, indigo, off-white, and muted earth tones, reflecting the central idea of Shwet Shyam — balance, duality, and devotion.