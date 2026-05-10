RSS general secretary Hosabale urges greater women’s participation in ABVP at Kelkar centenary event in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday called upon young women to actively participate in the organisation’s student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), while addressing a programme in the national capital commemorating the birth centenary of ideologue Yashwantrao Kelkar.
Quoting Kelkar, Hosabale said he had strongly advocated women’s participation, including the full-time involvement of female students and constructive engagement in student organisations. He was speaking at the “Priye Kelkar Ji” special recitation programme organised by the ABVP’s Delhi unit at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium.
Hosabale said Kelkar had developed the “philosophy of a student movement” and had explained the ideological foundation and thought process that should guide such organisations.
"Overall, the Vidyarthi Parishad functions through three dimensions -- constructive work, representative work and agitational work," Hosabale said. Kelkar, regarded as one of the principal architects of the ABVP, is credited with shaping its ideological framework and emphasising constructive social work alongside student activism.
Hosabale pointed out that Kelkar never imposed his views on others.
"He never believed in telling people to do something simply because he had said so. Instead, he presented his ideas as a suggestion and in a persuasive manner, built consensus and imbibed the spirit of teamwork throughout his life," Hosabale asserted.
He further said Kelkar strongly encouraged women’s participation and constructive work in student organisations. "In the broader context of national reconstruction, these ideas were meant to build an ideal student movement in the field of education," he remarked.
Hosabale also noted that Kelkar worked collectively with several senior ABVP-associated figures, including Dattaji Didolkar, Bal Apte and Madan Das Devi, and played a "special pioneering and foundational role" among them.
Recalling an event held in Mumbai on Kelkar’s 60th birthday, Hosabale quoted former RSS chief Balasaheb Deoras as saying, "Yashwantrao Kelkar is a true descendant of Dr Hedgewar", referring to RSS founder and first Sarsanghchalak Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.
"That one statement says everything," Hosabale said, adding that the remark reflected the depth of Kelkar’s personality and commitment to organisational values.
Hosabale said Kelkar stressed discipline, meticulous planning and punctuality in organisational work. "He used to say six o'clock means exactly six o'clock, not a minute early or late," he informed the gathering.
Praising the recitation programme, Hosabale said it provided workers with an opportunity to better understand Kelkar’s personality and organisational thinking.
"Those who did not get the opportunity to sit before Prof Yashwantrao Kelkar during a training session can imagine through this presentation what such a session would have been like," he said.
Among those present on the occasion were former ABVP national president Rajkumar Bhatia, national president Raghuraj Kishore Tiwari, Akhil Bharatiya Chhatra Karya Pramukh Manu Sharma Kataria, ABVP Delhi president Tapan Bihari and ABVP Delhi secretary Sarthak Sharma, along with senior RSS pracharaks, vice-chancellors, registrars and professors from various universities, the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, ministers of the Delhi government and others.