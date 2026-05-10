RSS general secretary Hosabale urges greater women’s participation in ABVP at Kelkar centenary event in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday called upon young women to actively participate in the organisation’s student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), while addressing a programme in the national capital commemorating the birth centenary of ideologue Yashwantrao Kelkar.

Quoting Kelkar, Hosabale said he had strongly advocated women’s participation, including the full-time involvement of female students and constructive engagement in student organisations. He was speaking at the “Priye Kelkar Ji” special recitation programme organised by the ABVP’s Delhi unit at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium.

Hosabale said Kelkar had developed the “philosophy of a student movement” and had explained the ideological foundation and thought process that should guide such organisations.

"Overall, the Vidyarthi Parishad functions through three dimensions -- constructive work, representative work and agitational work," Hosabale said. Kelkar, regarded as one of the principal architects of the ABVP, is credited with shaping its ideological framework and emphasising constructive social work alongside student activism.

Hosabale pointed out that Kelkar never imposed his views on others.

"He never believed in telling people to do something simply because he had said so. Instead, he presented his ideas as a suggestion and in a persuasive manner, built consensus and imbibed the spirit of teamwork throughout his life," Hosabale asserted.

He further said Kelkar strongly encouraged women’s participation and constructive work in student organisations. "In the broader context of national reconstruction, these ideas were meant to build an ideal student movement in the field of education," he remarked.