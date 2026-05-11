AAP alleges cops harassing, threatening parents of three-year-old Janakpuri rape survivor

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that the Delhi Police have been harassing the parents of the 3-year-old rape survivor in the Janakpuri case, questioning whether the political links of SS Mota Singh School were influencing the investigation.
AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the child’s mother had stated that the school had political connections asking why the DCP was threatening the parents and making the family sit for hours at the police station.
Addressing a press conference at AAP headquarters, Bharadwaj noted, “It has come to light that a grand event was held at SS Mota Singh School last month, where education minister Ashish Sood and chief minister Rekha Gupta were present. The minor had stated that the class teacher took her to the basement and she was raped in front of the teacher,” he said.
Bharadwaj continued, “Despite this, no action has been taken against the class teacher or the school, while the offender was granted bail by the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court within five days.”
Targeting the L-G and the Chief Minister, Bharadwaj said, “Greetings to the LG and the Chief Minister on Mother’s Day. A mother, whose three-year-old daughter was raped in a private school, is stating that the DCP of the Delhi Police was threatening the victim’s parents. Their SHO and police staff harassed the child and her family. What has the L-G done about this?”
He added that when a three-year-old child goes to school on the first or second day, the child is naturally very scared and has many fears and questions in mind and added, “But when that child comes home and tells her mother that she was raped there in front of a teacher, it becomes horrifying,” he stated.
The doctor had confirmed to the mother that the child’s hymen had ruptured.
“The DCP, instead of helping the family was summoning and threatening them,” he noted. The police and the SHO, he noted, were making the child and her parents sit for entire days and harassing them; even the school didn’t cooperate with them.