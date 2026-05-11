AAP alleges cops harassing, threatening parents of three-year-old Janakpuri rape survivor

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that the Delhi Police have been harassing the parents of the 3-year-old rape survivor in the Janakpuri case, questioning whether the political links of SS Mota Singh School were influencing the investigation.

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the child’s mother had stated that the school had political connections asking why the DCP was threatening the parents and making the family sit for hours at the police station.

Addressing a press conference at AAP headquarters, Bharadwaj noted, “It has come to light that a grand event was held at SS Mota Singh School last month, where education minister Ashish Sood and chief minister Rekha Gupta were present. The minor had stated that the class teacher took her to the basement and she was raped in front of the teacher,” he said.

Bharadwaj continued, “Despite this, no action has been taken against the class teacher or the school, while the offender was granted bail by the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court within five days.”