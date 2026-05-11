Fires in Delhi caused by luxury and illegalities

Last weekend, the capital witnessed a chilling reminder of how fragile urban safety can become when civic norms are ignored. A series of fire incidents across the Capital shook residents, the most tragic among them being the blaze in Vivek Vihar that claimed nine lives. Soon after, another fire broke out in Chawri Bazar, brought under control before it could turn catastrophic. These incidents exposed the dangerous intersection of illegal construction, public ignorance, administrative laxity and a growing culture of disregarding laws.

After visiting the Chawri Bazar site, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood remarked that many residential buildings do not legally require fire department clearance and that residents themselves are responsible for ensuring fire safety. Technically, he may be correct. Yet governance cannot end with legal interpretation. The state has to create mass awareness regarding fire safety norms and ensure municipal regulations are understood as safeguards.

Reports after the Vivek Vihar tragedy suggest that the builder violated sanctioned plans by constructing additional apartments beyond the approved limit. More alarming is the fact that buyers willingly invested large sums in these “unsanctioned” properties. This reflects a disturbing mind-set of a willingness to bypass laws in pursuit of convenience, prestige or profit.