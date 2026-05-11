Follow traffic rules, cooperate with police to ensure safe movement in Delhi: L-G Sandhu

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Sunday urged people to follow traffic rules and cooperate with the traffic police in ensuring safer, smoother movement on city roads.

In a post on X, Sandhu said adherence to traffic regulations is an essential civic responsibility and important for reducing congestion, preventing accidents and lowering air pollution caused by vehicles stuck in traffic snarls.

“I have directed the traffic police to expand its enforcement drive across Delhi. You can also empower this movement by using the ‘Traffic Prahari’ app to report these violations and earn rewards for your contribution to road safety,” he said.

The L-G appealed to people to avoid wrong-side driving, signal jumping and dangerous jaywalking, while also stressing responsible parking and the use of helmets and seatbelts.

"Simple actions such as responsible parking and wearing helmets and seatbelts reflect our concern for fellow citizens as well as our own families,” he said.

Sandhu said a decongested and safer Delhi could be achieved through collective efforts and a commitment to basic traffic discipline. He also called upon residents to support the authorities in building a “better capital for all”.

Sandhu had earlier said that the challenge of rapid urbanisation in cities needs to be addressed with commitment, innovation, and ethical clarity by officials. “We are living in an era of profound transformation,” he said.

The L-G said, “We are currently traversing the ‘Amrit Kaal’, a defining period where our actions today will determine the India of 2047.”

Addressing a recruitment day ceremony of the DDA, Sandhu had said that the new officials are becoming part of an institution (DDA) that plays a central role in shaping Delhi’s future.

“You are entering service at a time when cities are facing complex challenges like rapid urbanisation, environmental pressures and increasing expectations from citizens,” Sandhu said.