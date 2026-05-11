Out of choice, out of classrooms

Imagine a four-year-old learning trigonometry through a shadow of brick on the road that we generally encounter in ICSE Class 10 or CBSE Classes 11 and 12 or children learning binary numbers by stringing coloured beads into bracelets.

It is not a usual thing to see that an 11-year-old is an avid reader and takes part in a national literature festival that requires him to read 30 books in three months, and his mother fondly calls her the ‘Enid Blyton girl’. Then there are nine-year-olds who are learning Bharatnatyam, shuttling, gymnastics and crocheting and balancing academics at the same time. There are also five-year-olds already learning additional languages, excited about electromagnets and solving cube squares up to 100 instead of being fascinated by Spider-Man, dumper trucks, or dolls.

These are not regular school-going children. There are no uniforms, no timetables pinned to the wall, no rush to pack and unpack school bags. They belong to a growing homeschooling cohort, one that is steadily finding ground across Delhi’s living rooms and terraces.

What binds them isn’t a syllabus but a shared rhythm that is shaped by curiosity, not completion. More than 500 such families, part of a growing network across Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, have chosen this deliberately. Some never enrolled their children in formal schools. Others stepped away after the pandemic, uneasy with a system, and some of them surprisingly had decided to homeschool their kid when they were pregnant.