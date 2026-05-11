Railways approves Haiderpur-Badli rail overbridge widening in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Railways has approved the widening of the existing Railway Over Bridge (ROB) located on the Outer Ring Road at Haiderpur Badli, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday.

The move is aimed at alleviating traffic congestion at Mukarba Chowk. The proposed elevated loop connecting Shalimar Bagh to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, which crosses over the railway tracks, has also been approved.

Gupta noted that both these North-West Delhi corridors have long been burdened by heavy traffic movement. Once completed, the projects are expected to substantially reduce congestion and provide faster connectivity.

The Public Works Department (PWD) had submitted the required technical proposals for both projects. After detailed scrutiny, the Railways found the proposals technically feasible and issued an in-principle No Objection Certificate (NOC) with the approval of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM). The CM added that the Railways has mandated that construction work must be carried out under prescribed safety standards and technical supervision to ensure that railway operations and traffic movement are not adversely affected.

Gupta said the government is working to identify major traffic bottlenecks across the city and develop long-term solutions for them. She pointed out that Mukarba Chowk, Outer Ring Road and the Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar area are among Delhi’s busiest transport corridors. The implementation of these projects, she said, will strengthen connectivity, reduce travel time and provide major relief to commuters.

She said infrastructure and transport reforms in Delhi are gaining momentum through the coordinated efforts of the ‘double-engine government’, and that the capital is being developed in line with ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Viksit Delhi’, with a focus on modern, seamless and future-oriented transport infrastructure.