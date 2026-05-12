465 students barred from semester exams for low attendance

NEW DELHI: Nearly 465 students of Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women have been declared ineligible to appear for the upcoming end-semester examinations after failing to meet the minimum attendance requirement mandated by the University of Delhi.

According to a notification, students who did not secure the required 66.67 per cent attendance will not be permitted to sit for semester examinations. Departments have also been directed to circulate the list of attendance defaulters in class groups to ensure students are informed about their examination status.

Confirming the move, principal Payal Maggo said the college was obligated to implement university regulations strictly. She stated that students falling short of the prescribed attendance percentage could not be allowed to take the examinations.

An analysis of the attendance data revealed that Semester 2 recorded the highest number of defaulters, with 181 students accounting for nearly 39 per cent of the total cases.

Semester 6 had 113 students barred from exams, followed by 112 students in Semester 4 and 59 students in Semester 8. The notification highlighted the strict enforcement of the attendance policy, with even marginal shortages resulting in disqualification.

The development sparked debate over attendance policies at the University of Delhi. Students have often argued that internships, preparation for competitive examinations, and long commuting hours make it difficult to maintain rigid attendance requirements, raising questions about balancing academic discipline with flexibility in higher education.