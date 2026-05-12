Delhi Fire Services to get modernisation push under new masterplan

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to prepare a long-term firefighting master plan aimed at strengthening fire safety infrastructure and improving emergency response mechanisms across the capital.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood on Monday chaired a review meeting with senior officials and divisional officers of the Delhi Fire Services to assess fire preparedness and prevention measures in the capital.

During the meeting, officials reviewed existing fire prevention systems, emergency response preparedness, availability of modern firefighting equipment, procurement of new fire vehicles and plans for modernization of the Fire Department. Discussions were also held on developing a comprehensive Fire Fighting Master Plan to address future requirements in view of national capital’s expanding population and rapid urbanisation.