Delhi Fire Services to get modernisation push under new masterplan

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to prepare a long-term firefighting master plan aimed at strengthening fire safety infrastructure and improving emergency response mechanisms across the capital.
Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood on Monday chaired a review meeting with senior officials and divisional officers of the Delhi Fire Services to assess fire preparedness and prevention measures in the capital.
During the meeting, officials reviewed existing fire prevention systems, emergency response preparedness, availability of modern firefighting equipment, procurement of new fire vehicles and plans for modernization of the Fire Department. Discussions were also held on developing a comprehensive Fire Fighting Master Plan to address future requirements in view of national capital’s expanding population and rapid urbanisation.
The meeting focused on improving response time, modernising the department’s communication systems and establishing an advanced command and control network. The government also stressed the need for advanced technical training for fire personnel to keep pace with evolving technologies.
Sood directed officials to strengthen and technologically upgrade Delhi’s fire safety system to ensure swift action during emergencies. He said the government was committed to modernising the Fire Department’s infrastructure and machinery while prioritising the safety of residents.
Divisional officers were instructed to coordinate with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), market associations, religious committees and other social organisations to conduct awareness campaigns on fire safety. The campaigns will include mock drills, awareness regarding do’s and don’ts during fire incidents and discussions on preventive measures.