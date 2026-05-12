Delhi government may take over Janakpuri private school

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is likely to take over the management of a private school in west Delhi’s Janakpuri as a show-cause notice to the school authorities over the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl on its premises remains unanswered, officials said on Monday.

Citing serious lapses in child safety, supervision and compliance with statutory norms, the Directorate of Education on May 8 issued a show-cause notice to the school management, warning that failure to furnish a response could lead to withdrawal of recognition and takeover of management under provisions of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules.

The school authorities were granted three days to file their response. However, it is yet to be received by DoE, and the department is planning to initiate disciplinary action over the alleged deficiencies in child safety measures, officials said.

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 57-year-old staff inside the private school in Janakpuri. The incident came to light on May 1 when the survivor’s mother filed a complaint at Janakpuri Police Station, alleging her daughter was sexually assaulted during school hours by the accused.

According to the complaint, the child went to the school on April 30, the second day after her admission. After returning home, she complained of pain. When questioned by her mother, the girl said she was taken to an isolated area in the school, where the man assaulted her. On her mother’s complaint, the suspect was arrested.