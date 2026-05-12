Delhi HC okays relocation of three slum clusters near PM’s residence

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the inhabitants of three slum clusters near the Prime Minister’s residence in the Race Course area to vacate the camps within 15 days and move to the alternative location provided by government authorities. The court cited “security concerns” and said the authorities would be free to take action after they fail to comply with the order.
Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said that the residents were first served eviction notices on October 29, 2025, and “sufficient time has elapsed since then”. The court accepted the authorities’ contention related to the “contemporary geopolitical events”, and their “national security concerns”, as specific reasons for eviction.
The court was hearing petitions filed by residents of Bhai Ram Camp, DID Camp, and Masjid Camp, who challenged their eviction and relocation to Savda Ghevra in outer Delhi.
The judge noted that the government had taken the policy decision due to “national security concerns” and said that the court “ought not to be too eager to interfere” with such actions.
The bench held that the ‘right to shelter and livelihood’ were ‘intricately connected’ to the right to life, protected under Article 21 (right to life) of the Constitution. The rehabilitation, however, would itself not violate constitutional rights if authorities comply with rehabilitation policies and ensure adequate facilities.
Therefore, it directed the government to ensure compliance with the provisions of the DUSIB (Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board) policy and the DUSIB protocol, including securing education, travel, water and sanitation facilities, etc. for the residents.
The petitioners had claimed that shifting families far from their current homes would disrupt their livelihood.