Delhi HC okays relocation of three slum clusters near PM’s residence

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the inhabitants of three slum clusters near the Prime Minister’s residence in the Race Course area to vacate the camps within 15 days and move to the alternative location provided by government authorities. The court cited “security concerns” and said the authorities would be free to take action after they fail to comply with the order.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said that the residents were first served eviction notices on October 29, 2025, and “sufficient time has elapsed since then”. The court accepted the authorities’ contention related to the “contemporary geopolitical events”, and their “national security concerns”, as specific reasons for eviction.

The court was hearing petitions filed by residents of Bhai Ram Camp, DID Camp, and Masjid Camp, who challenged their eviction and relocation to Savda Ghevra in outer Delhi.