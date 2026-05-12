L-G asks DDA to plan for making Dwarka an IT hub

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to prepare a comprehensive and time-bound plan to transform Dwarka sub-city into a major international and domestic investment destination for IT, ITeS and digital infrastructure industries.

Officials said the L-G, who is also chairman of the DDA, discussed developmental initiatives for Dwarka, Rohini and Narela sub-cities during a recent meeting with senior DDA officials. He asked the authority to consult stakeholders and formulate a concrete action plan for the proposed projects at the earliest.

During the meeting, Sandhu advised officials to explore the potential of attracting non-polluting industries such as information technology, IT-enabled services, healthcare, global capability centres and digital infrastructure companies to set up operations in these areas.