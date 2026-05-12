L-G asks DDA to plan for making Dwarka an IT hub

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to prepare a comprehensive and time-bound plan to transform Dwarka sub-city into a major international and domestic investment destination for IT, ITeS and digital infrastructure industries.
Officials said the L-G, who is also chairman of the DDA, discussed developmental initiatives for Dwarka, Rohini and Narela sub-cities during a recent meeting with senior DDA officials. He asked the authority to consult stakeholders and formulate a concrete action plan for the proposed projects at the earliest.
During the meeting, Sandhu advised officials to explore the potential of attracting non-polluting industries such as information technology, IT-enabled services, healthcare, global capability centres and digital infrastructure companies to set up operations in these areas.
Highlighting the growing connectivity and infrastructure in the sub-cities, the Lieutenant- Governor said proximity to the airport, improved road networks and expanding Metro connectivity make these regions suitable for development as decentralised economic hubs.
He also pointed to the operationalisation of the Urban Extension Road, transit-oriented development policy, upcoming education hubs and rapid residential expansion as factors supporting large-scale economic development in these areas.
According to officials, Sandhu noted that Dwarka, Rohini and Narela could emerge as hubs for data centres, semiconductor plants and warehousing in line with provisions of the Master Plan. The L-G said such transformation would help attract investments, generate employment opportunities and increase revenue while ensuring sustainable urban development in the national capital.