Leaders question DPCC reshuffle after 14 years, ask why no Sikh included in panel

NEW DELHI: After a gap of 14 years, the All India Congress Committee recently reconstituted the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, appointing 12 vice presidents and 26 general secretaries. However, the absence of any Sikh or Punjabi representative in the new team has triggered resentment within sections of the party ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls next year.

Several senior leaders expressed disappointment over the exclusion of the Punjabi community, which, along with Sikhs, accounts for nearly 19 per cent of Delhi’s voters. Party insiders said the decision could adversely affect the Congress’ prospects not only in Punjab but also in the MCD polls scheduled for the end of next year.

Over the years, the influence of the Punjabi and Sikh communities in Delhi politics has gradually declined with the rise of other social groups, including Poorvanchalis, Scheduled Castes and Muslims.

Despite this, five Sikh candidates—three from the BJP and two from the AAP—won in the 2025 Delhi Assembly polls, underlining the community’s continuing electoral significance. Questioning the manner in which the appointments were finalised, senior Congress leader and former Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary alleged that the list was prepared without wider consultation within the party.