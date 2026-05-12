Livelihood at stake ahead of sealing drive

NEW DELHI: Shop owners near Ashok Nagar metro station are fearing loss of livelihood. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Development Authority are scheduled to undertake a sealing drive on Tuesday against properties or shops in that area, citing that commercial activities cannot be carried out in a residential area.

An official letter, accessed by this newspaper, was sent by the DDA to the DCP (East) on May 6, requesting for police assistance during the sealing drive near the New Ashok Nagar Metro Station road and in Village Chilla Saroda Bangar.

The letter further stated that the sealing programme directed by the monitoring committee will be carried out by the MCD as per the identification of properties by the DDA and under the supervision of the assistant director (LM East Zone), DDA, and the concerned AE, MCD.

Despite the official orders, there was no intimation provided to the shop owner or residents regarding the drive. “The information spread among us through word of mouth and was sudden,” said a shop owner in the area while adding, “We started shutting the shops with bricks from Sunday.”