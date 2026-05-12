Mayor Pravesh Wahi peeved at garbage pileup on roads

NEW DELHI: Mayor Pravesh Wahi conducted an extensive inspection in the city’s Badli area under the Civil Lines Zone to review the ground-level status of sanitation arrangements and civic amenities in the locality.

During the inspection, he also expressed deep dissatisfaction after witnessing garbage scattered across several locations, debris lying unattended on roads, and the severely deteriorated sanitation conditions in the Badli area.

Wahi visited various locations across the area and met residents, listened to their grievances and instructed the senior officials present on the spot to ensure immediate resolution of the issues raised by the public.

A video of the mayor personally picking up garbage was seen on social media that was aimed at sending a strong message to officials and sanitation staff that cleanliness in Delhi is a core responsibility of the municipal corporation, not merely a formality.

The mayor’s approach and intervention were welcomed by local residents, who expressed satisfaction over the immediate action and appreciated the administration’s responsiveness in addressing civic issues on the ground, said officials.