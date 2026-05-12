Mayor Pravesh Wahi peeved at garbage pileup on roads

NEW DELHI: Mayor Pravesh Wahi conducted an extensive inspection in the city’s Badli area under the Civil Lines Zone to review the ground-level status of sanitation arrangements and civic amenities in the locality.
During the inspection, he also expressed deep dissatisfaction after witnessing garbage scattered across several locations, debris lying unattended on roads, and the severely deteriorated sanitation conditions in the Badli area.
Wahi visited various locations across the area and met residents, listened to their grievances and instructed the senior officials present on the spot to ensure immediate resolution of the issues raised by the public.
A video of the mayor personally picking up garbage was seen on social media that was aimed at sending a strong message to officials and sanitation staff that cleanliness in Delhi is a core responsibility of the municipal corporation, not merely a formality.
The mayor’s approach and intervention were welcomed by local residents, who expressed satisfaction over the immediate action and appreciated the administration’s responsiveness in addressing civic issues on the ground, said officials.
He also strongly reprimanded the officials concerned and sanitation staff and categorically stated that any form of negligence or indifference towards cleanliness and public services would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
During his interaction with shopkeepers and traders in the area, he appealed to them to mandatorily place dustbins outside their establishments. The mayor stated that the responsibility of making Delhi clean and well-organised does not rest solely with the Municipal Corporation but also with every citizen.
Further, he stated that wherever shortcomings are found in sanitation arrangements, waste disposal, debris removal, or civic facilities, immediate corrective measures are being ensured without delay.
During the inspection, MLA Deepak Chaudhary, area councillor Gayatri Yadav, and Deputy Commissioner Shashi Pratap Singh, along with other senior officials of the MCD, were also present.