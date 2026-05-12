MCD expands anti-rabies treatment infrastructure

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning to procure 1.2 lakh anti-rabies vaccine vials over the next two years to strengthen anti-rabies treatment facilities across the national capital. According to officials, the civic body has floated a tender for the procurement to ensure uninterrupted treatment for dog-bite and animal-bite victims through its public health network.

The procurement process is being undertaken by the MCD’s hospital administration department and is estimated to cost around Rs 2.52 crore. The tender document states that the two-year rate contract is for the supply of 1 ml anti-rabies vaccine vials.

Officials said the vaccines will be distributed across more than 280 health units operated by the MCD, including hospitals, dispensaries, maternity centres and mobile dispensaries. In addition, the civic body also runs over 25 dedicated anti-rabies vaccination centres under its health department.

According to data, the corporation currently operates at least 20 animal birth control centres in areas such as Dwarka, Bijwasan and Rohini. Officials estimate that Delhi recorded between 60,000 and 70,000 dog-bite cases in 2025. In its 2026-27 budget, the MCD earmarked around `35 crore for microchipping and vaccination of stray dogs. Work is also underway on a shelter in Dwarka, which will initially accommodate around 1,500 aggressive dogs.