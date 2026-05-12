Seva, rescue drive for homeless

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday launched a special “seva & rescue campaign” for destitute, sick and homeless people from the Mukhyamantri Seva Sadan. CM Rekha Gupta flagged off a fleet of specially equipped ambulances and rescue vehicles as part of the five-day intensive drive, which will continue till May 15 across all 13 districts of the capital.

Through the campaign, the government aims to provide immediate assistance to more than 300 vulnerable people living in difficult conditions across the national capital.

Under the initiative, rescue teams are identifying and assisting homeless, abandoned, sick and differently-abled men and women living on roadsides, railway stations, bus stands, religious places and other public areas. Priority is being given to people suffering from serious illnesses such as tuberculosis, cancer and AIDS by providing them safe shelter, treatment and proper care.

The campaign is being carried out with 19 specially equipped rescue ambulances, 10 support vehicles, nearly 100 staff members and 50 dedicated volunteers working round the clock. Those rescued will be ac commodated at Apna Ghar Ashram, where they will receive medical treatment, nutritious food and dignified care.