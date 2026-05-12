Thunderstorm with rain likely today

NEW DELHI: The capital on Monday witnessed a relatively cloudy day with the maximum temperature settling below the seasonal normal across most parts of the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert predicting thunderstorms with rain in the city for Tuesday.

According to the weather department, the Safdarjung station, considered the official marker for the capital, recorded a maximum of 37.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees Celsius below normal on Monday. Earlier, the minimum temperature stood at 27.1 degrees Celsius, a slight departure from the usual.

Palam and Ayanagar both reported similar conditions, with maximum temperatures of 36.7 and 37.2 degrees Celsius, respectively – both below normal. Additionally, Ridge and Lodi Road stations also logged below-average highs, at 36.8 degrees Celsius each.

Earlier, Lodhi Road and Ayanagar had registered warmer-than-usual mornings at 26.4 degrees Celsius each, departures of 2.4 and 1.5 degrees Celcius, respectively.

The residents of Delhi have witnessed a stable heat curve and no rainfall activity during the day. Meanwhile, the weather office recorded zero rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am, as well as in the subsequent nine-hour period till 5.30 pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, the capital’s 24-hour average air quality was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category, with an average air quality index (AQI) being clocked at 131. The minimum and maximum temperatures on Tuesday are likely to be 27 and 35 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the met department.