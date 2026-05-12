Two women from Assam, Bihar molested near Nehru Place

NEW DELHI: Two women—one from Assam and the other from Bihar—were allegedly molested, assaulted and subjected to racist slurs by a group of men outside a star hotel in Nehru Place on Sunday. Four accused have been detained for interrogation.

According to the women, they were having tea when two men started catcalling them. After a while, the men were joined by their friends. Soon, three more men joined them. They allegedly started assaulting the women. One of the men allegedly molested one of the women and even tore her clothes, while another attacked the woman with a bamboo stick.

A preliminary probe revealed that the survivors were subjected to derogatory remarks and abuses, which led to a physical altercation, DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

Both the survivors were taken to AIIMS, where their medical exam was done. A case was lodged under BNS.

In February, three women from Arunachal Pradesh were allegedly subjected to racial slurs by their neighbours in Malviya Nagar.