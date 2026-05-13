All DDA building permissions brought under single window

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched the Single Window Clearance System under the Online Building Permit System (OBPS) to enable faster, transparent and citizen-centric building approvals in Delhi and improve upon previous processes, which often led to unnecessary red tape, public harassment and complaints of corruption.

The new system will provide citizens, homeowners, architects and developers with a seamless and integrated interface for processing building permissions and related approvals.

Additionally, the system enables online submission of building plans, documents and multiple No Objection Certificates through a single-window mechanism, thereby reducing procedural complexity and minimising the need for physical visits to Delhi Development

Authority offices. It will also allow applicants to track application status in real time, make online fee payments and receive digitally signed approvals.

Integrated with AI-powered plan scrutiny, the system permits automated compliance checks, geo-tagged mobile inspections, and instant SMS and email notifications. It is expected to substantially reduce manual intervention, procedural delays and operational errors while improving accountability, efficiency and accuracy in the building approval process.

In addition, the Lieutenant- Governor, his Secretariat and senior Delhi Development Authority officials will periodically and concurrently review the efficacy of the new system.