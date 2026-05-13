Florence Nightingale award for two from capital

NEW DELHI: Two senior nurses from Delhi were among the 15 nursing professionals and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) honoured with the prestigious National Florence Nightingale Awards by President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of International Nurses Day on Tuesday.
Major General Lissamma P V, additional director general, Military Nursing Services, IHQ of MoD (Army), was recognised for four decades of service marked by professional excellence, integrity and commitment to patient care, nursing education and administrative leadership.
Dr Sharwan Kumar Dhaka, public health nursing officer at office of the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), was honoured for his 22 years of dedicated service in public health administration. He played a key role in monitoring and supervising ANMs, ensuring effective implementation of national health programmes and extending healthcare benefits to underserved communities.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, his timely intervention in transferring patients and handling emergencies helped save numerous lives. He also led the north-west Delhi to achieve highest COVID-19 vaccination coverage.
Lauding the awardees, President Murmu said, “This occasion is a fitting tribute to the invaluable contribution of nursing personnel and healthcare professionals who serve the nation with compassion and unwavering dedication.”
Union Health Minister J P Nadda also paid tribute to nurses and took to social media, saying, “On International Nurses Day, we honour the unwavering compassion, resilience, and dedication of our nurses.”
The awardees also included one each from Ladakh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Lakshadweep.
CM announces 27-fold rise in nursing interns’ stipend
Marking International Nurses Day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a 27-fold increase in the stipend for nursing interns at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital and praised nurses for their selfless service. interacted with nursing staff, and reviewed healthcare facilities. The amount received by them has been raised from `500 to `13,150.