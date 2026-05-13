Florence Nightingale award for two from capital

NEW DELHI: Two senior nurses from Delhi were among the 15 nursing professionals and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) honoured with the prestigious National Florence Nightingale Awards by President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of International Nurses Day on Tuesday.

Major General Lissamma P V, additional director general, Military Nursing Services, IHQ of MoD (Army), was recognised for four decades of service marked by professional excellence, integrity and commitment to patient care, nursing education and administrative leadership.

Dr Sharwan Kumar Dhaka, public health nursing officer at office of the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), was honoured for his 22 years of dedicated service in public health administration. He played a key role in monitoring and supervising ANMs, ensuring effective implementation of national health programmes and extending healthcare benefits to underserved communities.