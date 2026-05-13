Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws petition to turn approver in ED case

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday withdrew her plea seeking to turn approver in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The move came a day after the ED urged the court not to pardon her, claiming that she played an active role in the crime.

Fernandez’s counsel confirmed that she had withdrawn the plea. On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) made the submission opposing her plea. The actor had claimed to be a ‘victim’ in the case.

The agency argued that Fernandez was not a minor participant but played an active role in the case and was a significant beneficiary of the proceeds of crime. She remained in ‘regular and sustained’ contact with Chandrashekhar even after knowing his criminal antecedents; hence, making her an approver would be a miscarriage of justice, the ED said.