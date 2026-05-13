Medical bodies united, seek NTA overhaul

NEW DELHI: Medical bodies and doctors’ associations on Tuesday demanded sweeping reforms in the country’s medical entrance examination system after the reported cancellation of NEET-UG 2026, with some groups calling for the dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and action against senior officials.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the United Doctors Front (UDF) alleged that the “seeds of the 2026 paper leak are hidden in the 2024 paper leak” and claimed that earlier irregularities were not properly investigated.

UDF Chairperson Dr Lakshya Mittal said large-scale scams had surfaced in 2024, but “ministry and NTA officials shamefully protected the culprits” and failed to cooperate adequately with investigators.

The organisation alleged that delays in action against key accused persons in the earlier case reflected “collusion of senior figures at NTA and ministry level”. The UDF demanded the immediate dissolution of both the NTA and the National Medical Commission (NMC), arrest of responsible officials and a comprehensive probe by an “independent agency”.