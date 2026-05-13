Newlywed found dead in bed box in Nabi Karim area, husband missing

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old newlywed woman was found dead inside a bed box at a rented accommodation in central Delhi’s Nabi Karim area, police said on Tuesday, adding that her husband is absconding and is the prime suspect in the case.

According to police, the Nabi Karim police station received a PCR call late Friday night from a landlord in Laxmanpuri after a foul smell was noticed coming from a tenant’s room. When police reached the spot, they found the room locked from outside and the tenant missing. After entering the room, officers recovered a decomposed body of a woman concealed inside the storage section of a bed.

The deceased was identified as a resident of Haldwani in Uttarakhand. During investigation, police found that she had married Mohammad Ejaz (39), a resident of Vaishali in Bihar, on April 26. The couple had recently shifted to the rented accommodation.

Police said Ejaz was missing when the body was recovered and has not been traced so far. A case has been registered at Nabi Karim police station and multiple teams have been formed to trace him. During inquiry, allegations of dowry harassment against Ejaz and his brother Sarfaraz were levelled by the woman’s father before the tehsildar. Based on the complaint, Sarfaraz has been arrested, while search operations are underway to locate Ejaz.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage, digital evidence and documents submitted by the couple to the landlord to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the woman’s death. Family members of both the deceased and the accused are also being questioned. Efforts are on to arrest him soon, the official said.