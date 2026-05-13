No commercial activity at Yamuna floodplains: Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to ensure that no commercial activity takes place at the Yamuna floodplains, terming it an “ecologically sensitive area”. Justice Jasmeet Singh passed the directions and asked the DDA to particularly watch the area around the Sur Ghat. He said the ecologically sensitive area cannot be even used for parking.

The court made the directions on April 30 while dismissing a plea filed against the cancellation of a tender to run a parking site at the Sur Ghat. The judge noted that the land in question “cannot be used for commercial purposes”. He said, “Hence, it is directed that the DDA shall ensure that no activity is allowed to take place on the said land, including parking of any vehicle for any kind or for any commercial purpose, even if it may be for the convenience of people coming to pay respect/homage to the river.”

About the Sur Ghat, the court said, “In view of the interest of environmental protection, all types of commercial/religious activities shall be restricted from the said area. If, in case DDA is of the opinion that parking space is required to be provided to people coming to worship the river on any auspicious occasion, DDA is directed to make alternative arrangements, away from the Yamuna floodplains.”

Plea on Sur Ghat

The court was hearing a petition which sought the restoration of a 2022 tender floated by the MCD concerning the maintenance of a parking site situated at the Sur Ghat.