QR code security layer for Census enumerators amid rise in cyber fraud cases

NEW DELHI: Amid a rise in cyber fraud cases involving impersonation and fake government officials, authorities have implemented a QR code-based verification mechanism for enumerators and supervisors visiting households for Census 2027 in the capital. This move aims to make the door-to-door enumeration in Municipal Corporation of Delhi areas, beginning May 16, secure and effective.

According to the sources, all enumerators and supervisors (E&S) deployed for the exercise will carry an appointment letter and an identity card issued by the charge officer. Both documents will have embedded QR codes that residents can scan to verify their authenticity.

“If there is any suspicion, household members can verify the visiting personnel by checking their appointment letter and identity card. They can also scan the QR code printed on these documents to confirm authenticity,” they said.