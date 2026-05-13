Sealing drive in New Ashok Nagar halted after protests by residents

NEW DELHI: The proposed sealing drive in New Ashok Nagar was put on hold on Tuesday after shopkeepers and residents appealed to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to suspend the action, bringing temporary relief to traders in the area.

The sealing drive, scheduled for May 12, was to be carried out near the New Ashok Nagar Metro Station road and in Village Chilla Saroda Bangar following directions of the monitoring committee. However, no teams from the DDA or the Municipal Corporation of Delhi were seen at the site on Tuesday.

Shopkeepers, many of whom had bricked up the front portions of their shops over the last two days fearing demolition and sealing, expressed relief after local BJP leaders intervened in the matter. BJP MLA from Trilokpuri Ravikant Ujjain assured traders that their businesses would not be affected overnight.

“In the last two days, we were unable to sleep as our source of livelihood was almost getting robbed off,” said Ramesh, who runs a grocery store in the area. “However, today we are able to see a ray of hope,” he added.