Sealing drive in New Ashok Nagar halted after protests by residents

NEW DELHI: The proposed sealing drive in New Ashok Nagar was put on hold on Tuesday after shopkeepers and residents appealed to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to suspend the action, bringing temporary relief to traders in the area.
The sealing drive, scheduled for May 12, was to be carried out near the New Ashok Nagar Metro Station road and in Village Chilla Saroda Bangar following directions of the monitoring committee. However, no teams from the DDA or the Municipal Corporation of Delhi were seen at the site on Tuesday.
Shopkeepers, many of whom had bricked up the front portions of their shops over the last two days fearing demolition and sealing, expressed relief after local BJP leaders intervened in the matter. BJP MLA from Trilokpuri Ravikant Ujjain assured traders that their businesses would not be affected overnight.
“In the last two days, we were unable to sleep as our source of livelihood was almost getting robbed off,” said Ramesh, who runs a grocery store in the area. “However, today we are able to see a ray of hope,” he added.
Despite confusion and uncertainty in the locality on Tuesday morning, traders waited for a favourable decision from the authorities. Local BJP worker Vishal Kumar said no sealing drive was conducted following repeated requests from residents and shopkeepers.
He said a meeting involving traders, Resident Welfare Association members and local MLAs was held on Monday evening to reassess the situation and seek a stay on the proposed action. “We are expecting that no more shops will be sealed and businesses can function normally, although no formal order has been issued yet,” he said. During his visit to the area, Ujjain also said the matter could be taken to court if required, though no formal legal plan has been announced yet.
On Monday, this newspaper had reported that the DDA had written to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) on May 6 seeking police assistance for the sealing drive. The letter stated that the operation would be conducted by the MCD based on identification of properties by the DDA and under supervision of officials from both agencies.
Residents and property owners had opposed the action, claiming no prior notice was served and that the drive would affect the livelihoods of thousands dependent on the market area.