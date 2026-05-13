Ten incoming flights to Delhi diverted to nearby airports due to bad weather, many delayed

New Delhi: Heavy rain at Delhi airport forced the diversion of ten incoming flights on Wednesday night. Additionally, six flights had a go-around (circling above the airport) as runway conditions were not suitable for landing. An unspecified number of flights suffered delays ranging from 25 minutes to one hour and 40 minutes.

The diversions took place between 7.25 pm and 8.30 pm.

According to an airport source, the flights were diverted to airports in Kolkata, Lucknow and Jaipur.

According to flight-tracking platform Flightradar24, the following flights were diverted to Lucknow: IndiGo’s 6E 5054 from Jammu; 6E 6346 from Patna; Air India’s AI 218 from Denpasar; and AI 1868 from Guwahati.

The flights diverted to Jaipur were IndiGo’s 6E 698 from Chennai, 6E 710 from Hyderabad, and Air India’s AI 2890 from Hyderabad. One flight, IndiGo’s 6E 6150 from Guwahati, was diverted to Kolkata.

The destination airports for an Air India Express flight from Bengaluru (AI 5256) and a cargo flight from Hong Kong (CX41) are not yet known.

The details of the flights that had a go-around are not available.