Threat perception against 12 trial court judges, Delhi HC told

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Tuesday informed the High Court that there were threat perceptions against 12 trial court judges in national court. Noting the submission, the HC directed the police to file minutes of meeting discussing security arrangements for judicial officers.

Justice Manoj Jain, who had pulled up Delhi Police and government authorities over the lack of proper security for judicial officers, was hearing a plea seeking Personal Security Officers (PSOs) and proper safety arrangements for district court judges and said that authorities cannot wait for an untoward incident before acting.

The judge asked the counsel for Delhi Police, “According to you, it is not possible?” The counsel replied that the security could be provided on threat perception. “There are 12 judges whose threat perception is there,” the counsel said.

The judge said, “That you will in any case provide if there is threat perception. That goes without saying. The question is whether the demand is legitimate or not. Whether they need to be given or ought to be given.” The counsel further informed the court that a meeting on the matter was held. “We don’t know what has transpired. If the meeting is over, place everything on record. We will consider it on the next date,” the judge said, postponing the matter for hearing on July 7.

The court also aked for government’s response on the plea. “You are affecting judicial independence,” the judge said, asking the authorities why protection was not provided “despite clear risks”.