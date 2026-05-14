Al-Qaida offshoot terror module behind Red Fort blast, NIA tells court in 7,500-page chargesheet

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has told a Delhi court that Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) was behind the Red Fort area car bomb explosion in November last year, which killed at least 11 people and injured several others, as it filed a 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 accused, including doctors.

The high-intensity blast occurred on November 10, 2025, and was allegedly carried out by a “white-collar” terror module linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an offshoot of AQIS, the agency said.

The Haryana-based Al-Falah University came under scanner during the probe into the alleged “white-collar” terror module following the involvement of three doctors working at the university, including the alleged suicide bomber.

“All 10 accused, including the main perpetrator, Dr. Umer Un Nabi (deceased), were linked to the organisation Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) -- an offshoot of the Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), as per the charges filed before the NIA special court at Patiala House Courts in Delhi,” the NIA said in a statement.

AQIS and all its manifestations were notified as terrorist organisations by the Union Home Ministry in 2018.

The chargesheet has been filed under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Explosive Substances Act 1908, Arms Act 1959 and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984.