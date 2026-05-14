Al-Qaida offshoot terror module behind Red Fort blast, NIA tells court in 7,500-page chargesheet

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has told a Delhi court that Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) was behind the Red Fort area car bomb explosion in November last year, which killed at least 11 people and injured several others, as it filed a 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 accused, including doctors.
The high-intensity blast occurred on November 10, 2025, and was allegedly carried out by a “white-collar” terror module linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an offshoot of AQIS, the agency said.
The Haryana-based Al-Falah University came under scanner during the probe into the alleged “white-collar” terror module following the involvement of three doctors working at the university, including the alleged suicide bomber.
“All 10 accused, including the main perpetrator, Dr. Umer Un Nabi (deceased), were linked to the organisation Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) -- an offshoot of the Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), as per the charges filed before the NIA special court at Patiala House Courts in Delhi,” the NIA said in a statement.
AQIS and all its manifestations were notified as terrorist organisations by the Union Home Ministry in 2018.
The chargesheet has been filed under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Explosive Substances Act 1908, Arms Act 1959 and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984.
Charges against Pulwama-based Dr. Umar Un Nabi (deceased), assistant professor of medicine at Al-Falah University in Faridabad (Haryana), have been proposed to be abated. Apart from Nabi, others named in the chargesheet include Aamir Rashid Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr. Muzamil Shakeel, Dr. Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr. Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Soyab, Dr. Bilal Naseer Malla and Yasir Ahmad Dar.
Dr. Umar Un Nabi, the lone occupant of the car that blew up near the Red Fort, worked at the Al Falah hospital along with his colleagues, Dr. Muzammil and Dr. Shaheen Saeed.
“The chargesheet is based on extensive investigation spread across the states of Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and the Delhi NCR region. It includes detailed evidence in the form of 588 oral testimonies, more than 395 documents and over 200 seized material exhibits,” the agency said.
The agency has unravelled a major conspiracy through detailed scientific and forensic investigation and found the accused, some of whom were radicalised medical professionals, to have been inspired by AQIS/AGuH ideology to carry out the deadly attack.
“At a clandestine meeting in Srinagar in 2022, the accused had reconstituted the AGuH terror outfit as ‘AGuH Interim’ following a failed Hizrat to Afghanistan via Turkey. Under the umbrella of the newly constituted outfit, they had launched “Operation Heavenly Hind” aimed at overthrowing the democratically established Indian Government and imposing Sharia rule,” the agency said.
NIA investigation revealed that, as part of Operation Heavenly Hind, the accused had recruited new members, actively propagated the violent ideology of AGuH, stockpiled arms and ammunition, and manufactured explosives on a large scale using commercially available chemicals.
The explosive used in the blast, it said, was Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP), which was manufactured by the accused clandestinely procuring constituent ingredients and conducting experiments to perfect the explosive mixture.
The probe further revealed that the accused had also been involved in illegal procurement of prohibited arms, including an AK-47 rifle, a Krinkov rifle, and country-made pistols with live ammunition.
They had experimented with rocket and drone-mounted IEDs with the objective of targeting security establishments in Jammu & Kashmir and other parts of India.
“It was also revealed during the investigation that the accused procured laboratory equipments including specialised items like MMO Anode, electric circuits, and switches from various offline and online sources. The accused also had plans to expand their operations in other parts of the country, which were foiled by the busting of the terror module,” the agency said.