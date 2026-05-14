Delhi govt cuts use of official vehicles

NEW DELHI: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted citizens to save fuel amid a burgeoning crisis, the Delhi government on Wednesday issued a set of measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption across departments, amid a broader push towards fuel conservation and electrification.

The order included minimising vehicle usage by officers, promoting use of public transport, curbing foreign trips by officers, accelerating electrification of government-owned vehicle fleets, promoting carpooling during inspections and office travel, and increasing reliance on virtual meetings. Departments have also been asked to ensure electric vehicle charging infrastructure at government offices.

Officials said the measures are broadly aligned with the Centre’s larger push on reducing fossil fuel dependence, improving energy efficiency.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has been told to replace its self-owned fleet of nearly 200 to 250 tankers with electric ones. Officials indicated that the move is in line with targets being monitored at the PMO level regarding electrification and fuel savings.