Delhi govt cuts use of official vehicles

NEW DELHI: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted citizens to save fuel amid a burgeoning crisis, the Delhi government on Wednesday issued a set of measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption across departments, amid a broader push towards fuel conservation and electrification.
The order included minimising vehicle usage by officers, promoting use of public transport, curbing foreign trips by officers, accelerating electrification of government-owned vehicle fleets, promoting carpooling during inspections and office travel, and increasing reliance on virtual meetings. Departments have also been asked to ensure electric vehicle charging infrastructure at government offices.
Officials said the measures are broadly aligned with the Centre’s larger push on reducing fossil fuel dependence, improving energy efficiency.
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has been told to replace its self-owned fleet of nearly 200 to 250 tankers with electric ones. Officials indicated that the move is in line with targets being monitored at the PMO level regarding electrification and fuel savings.
Similarly, the Public Works Department (PWD) has been asked to maximise the use of electric pumps and permanent pumping stations instead of diesel-operated tractor-mounted pumps, particularly during drainage and emergency operations. Diesel-based pumps may remain only as standby systems during power outages.
PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “In PWD, and equally across DJB and Irrigation & Flood Control, we are taking these directions in full spirit—not as a formality, but as a commitment.”
Amid the Centre’s push for reducing oil dependence and encouraging behavioural changes to cut fuel consumption, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday travelled by the metro. He vowed to use only public transport or one official vehicle.
In line with the austerity push, transport minister Pankaj Kumar travelled in a DTC bus. He appealed to citizens to use public transport.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that all Cabinet colleagues, BJP MLAs, public representatives, government departments and officials have also begun minimising vehicle usage as per requirement.