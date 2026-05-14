Delhi L-G reviews plans to decongest roads

NEW DELHI: Delhi Traffic Police has identified 62 major congestion points across the city and initiated over 160 infrastructure interventions aimed at improving road safety and easing traffic movement in the city.

During a meeting with senior Delhi Police officers on Wednesday, L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu stressed the urgent need to tackle wrong-side driving, unauthorised parking and illegal entry of heavy vehicles through a comprehensive awareness and enforcement campaign in mission mode.

Taking to social media platform X after the meeting, the LG said the focus remains on building a modern, transparent and seamless transport and transit system in line with the national vision of world-class infrastructure and Gati Shakti.

“Reviewed the proposals and infrastructure interventions of Delhi Traffic Police today. Our focus remains on building a modern, transparent and seamless transport system for the city,” he wrote.

Sandhu said the traffic police has identified 62 key congestion points and initiated more than 160 infrastructure measures. He added that the force is leveraging AI-driven technology through the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) and incorporating citizen feedback through Project SANGAM to improve traffic management and road safety.

He further emphasised the need to curb wrong-side driving, illegal parking and unauthorised movement of heavy vehicles through coordinated enforcement and public awareness drives.