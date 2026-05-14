Delhi police trash AAP charge on women councillors’ protest

NEW DELHI: Another round of confrontation took place between the AAP and the L-G office after AAP leaders held a protest outside the L-G office on Wednesday. AAP claimed that officials at the L-G office agreed to meet protesting women councillors after a long wait, but no one met them once they were called inside the premises.
On Wednesday, AAP Delhi unit president Bharadwaj, along with a few women councillors, reached the Raj Bhavan, seeking a meeting with the L-G over the rape of a three-year-old girl at SS Mota Singh School in Janakpuri and the allegation that the police officers threatened the survivor’s parents.
AAP claimed that former mayor Shelly Oberoi and 3 women councillors were called inside the L-G office, but were later informed that the scheduled time for an appointment would be communicated to them over email.
The Delhi Police, however, rejected the AAP claim and said that the statement attributed to the L-G office was “incorrect and misleading”. It said, “No such communication was ever conveyed from the L-G Office or from the Police.”
The case pertains to the allegation of rape of a 3-year-old girl by a 57-year-old staff member inside the school. The incident came to light on May 1 when the survivor’s mother filed a complaint.
Case came to light on May 1
The case pertains to the allegation of rape of a 3-year-old girl inside the school. The incident came to light on May 1 when the survivor’s mother filed a complaint