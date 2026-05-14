Delhi police trash AAP charge on women councillors’ protest

NEW DELHI: Another round of confrontation took place between the AAP and the L-G office after AAP leaders held a protest outside the L-G office on Wednesday. AAP claimed that officials at the L-G office agreed to meet protesting women councillors after a long wait, but no one met them once they were called inside the premises.

On Wednesday, AAP Delhi unit president Bharadwaj, along with a few women councillors, reached the Raj Bhavan, seeking a meeting with the L-G over the rape of a three-year-old girl at SS Mota Singh School in Janakpuri and the allegation that the police officers threatened the survivor’s parents.

AAP claimed that former mayor Shelly Oberoi and 3 women councillors were called inside the L-G office, but were later informed that the scheduled time for an appointment would be communicated to them over email.