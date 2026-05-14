Delhi's Asola Bhatti gets 10-year plan to fight forest fires

NEW DELHI: A 10-year management plan for Delhi’s Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary has proposed setting up three specialised fire response units, creating fire lines and deploying GPS-equipped teams, as forest fires have been flagged as one of the biggest ecological threats to the protected area.

Prepared with the help of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), the 2024–25 to 2034–35 management plan, which was cleared back in December, has now been released, officials said.

According to the plan, “there is no official record documenting fire-prone areas or past fire incidents, which makes effective management and preventive action challenging.”

It also stated that the “absence of adequately equipped and dedicated fire management units further limits the sanctuary’s ability to respond promptly and efficiently to fire outbreaks.”