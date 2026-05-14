From Tonkotsu to Tortellini

A few days ago, while a friend was visiting from Mumbai, we decided to head to a ramen bar tucked into the lanes of South Delhi’s Shahpur Jat. The first thing he said when we arrived was, “This is definitely not a village.” Fair enough. Shahpur Jat has travelled far from its old identity and transformed into one of the city’s buzziest pockets for fashion, food and coffee, where designer studios sit shoulder to shoulder with tiny cafés and experimental kitchens. Hidden among them is Zuru Zuru, a 14 seater ramen bar by Chef Navika Kapoor that has, over the last few years, built something close to a cult following among Delhi’s noodle obsessed diners.

The idea of Delhiites queuing up for bowls of ramen would have seemed unlikely a decade ago, but the city’s appetite has changed dramatically. What was once dismissed as instant noodles from supermarket shelves has now become one of the most exciting corners of the capital’s dining scene. A younger generation of diners is searching for ramen with the same seriousness reserved for good biryani or butter chicken. Some return from trips to Japan craving rich broths and perfectly chewy noodles, while others first encounter these dishes through anime films and manga, where food is presented with almost hypnotic detail. Suddenly, ramen is no longer just comfort food. It has become a full blown culinary fascination.

At Zuru Zuru, Chef Navika Kapoor leans fully into that obsession. The tiny 14 seater space in Shahpur Jat has the warmth of an old neighbourhood eatery, where diners squeeze in shoulder to shoulder and steaming bowls arrive almost as quickly as conversations begin. Kapoor, along with her business partner and chef Hitein Puri, has crafted a menu that balances classic ramen traditions with flavours designed for Delhi’s adventurous diners. There are bowls of silky tonkotsu with deeply layered broth, delicate shio chintan ramen that lets the ingredients shine, vegan oat milk ramen that manages to feel hearty without losing finesse, and mazemen, the rich brothless version that coats every strand of noodle in flavour. Then comes the unexpected star of the season. Her litchi ramen, created out of curiosity and a love for summer fruit, sounds outrageous on paper but lands brilliantly on the palate.