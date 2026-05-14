NIA files 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 accused in Delhi blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 accused in the Red Fort area car bomb explosion case that killed 11 people and injured several others, officials said on Thursday.

The high-intensity Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) blast, which struck the national capital on November 10 last year, also caused extensive property damage.

According to the NIA, all 10 accused, including the main perpetrator Dr Umer Un Nabi (deceased), were linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an offshoot of Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

The chargesheet was filed before the NIA special court at Patiala House Courts in Delhi.

AQIS and its affiliated manifestations were designated as terrorist organisations by the Ministry of Home Affairs in June 2018.

The agency said its probe uncovered a major Jehadi conspiracy through scientific and forensic investigation. Investigators found that the accused, including several radicalised medical professionals were inspired by AQIS/AGuH ideology to execute the attack.

The chargesheet has been filed under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act, and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The NIA said charges against Pulwama-based Dr Umer Un Nabi, a former Assistant Professor of Medicine at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, have been proposed to be abated following his death.

The other accused named in the chargesheet are Aamir Rashid Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr Muzamil Shakeel, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Soyab, Dr Bilal Naseer Malla and Yasir Ahmad Dar.

(With inputs from PTI)