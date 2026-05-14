Nine-year-old among three killed after truck hits autorickshaw in Delhi's Alipur

NEW DELHI: Three people, including a nine-year-old girl, were killed and four others injured after a truck allegedly rammed an autorickshaw from behind in northwest Delhi’s Alipur area on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, information regarding the accident was received around 7.30 am. Police teams immediately rushed to the spot near Shiv Mandir in Alipur. Seven people were travelling in the autorickshaw at the time of the incident.

The passengers were identified as Mukesh (48), his wife Pinki (40), their six-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter, Chotu Pandit (28), a resident of Bihar’s Champaran, and autorickshaw driver Raju Sharma (52), a resident of Karawal Nagar. One passenger is yet to be identified, the official said.

Police said Sharma, the minor girl and the unidentified passenger were declared brought dead at Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra (SRHC) Hospital. The four injured persons were later referred to LNJP Hospital for treatment.