On the run since 2023, drug kingpin brought back from Azerbaijan

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Special Cell, in coordination with the Central Bureau of Investigation, has extradited fugitive Prabhdeep Singh from Azerbaijan in connection with a major narcotics case involving the recovery of 358 kg of heroin, officials said on Wednesday.

Prabhdeep, who had been absconding since 2023, was brought back to India from Baku by a three-member Special Cell team after completion of extradition formalities, police said.

According to investigators, Prabhdeep allegedly managed operations in India for abroad-based drug kingpin Navpreet Singh alias Nav, whose last known location was Turkey.

Police said he acted as a key conduit between Navpreet and other accused, including Gurpreet Singh and Gurjot Singh, from whom 333 kg of heroin was recovered during the investigation.

DCP (Special Cell) Pankaj Kumar Tripathi said the case first surfaced in 2021 after police received inputs about Rizwan Ahmed alias Rizwan Kashmiri allegedly running a drug network across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and MP.