Remote work for 33 per cent Group B, C New Delhi Municipal Council staff

NEW DELHI: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the public to adopt Covid-era measures like work-from-home and online classes for schoolchildren amid a fuel crisis triggered by the West Asia conflict, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday issued an order to that end.

NDMC Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the directive to implement a work-from-home arrangement for eligible employees of the council with immediate effect will reduce fuel consumption and make the administrative work system more effective through digital means.

Chahal stated that under the new arrangement, up to 33% of Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ employees in identified departments will be permitted to work from home as per the requirements.

Additionally, heads of departments will prepare rotational duty rosters and ensure that all departmental functions and public services continue without disruption.

He further shared that preference will be given to employees commuting from distant areas using private vehicles.

He also clarified that employees working from home will remain available through official communication channels and shall attend office physically whenever required.