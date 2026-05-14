Thakur, Srivastava get in top rung in major IPS reshuffle

NEW DELHI: In a major reshuffle in Delhi Police, senior IPS officers Neeraj Thakur and Devesh Chandra Srivastava have been assigned key law and order responsibilities in the city following recent transfers of senior officials.
According to an official order, 1994-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer Neeraj Thakur has been shifted from the traffic department and appointed as Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order Zone-II). His junior, 1995-batch IPS officer Devesh Chandra Srivastava, has been appointed Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order Zone-I). Srivastava was earlier serving as Special CP (Crime).
The reshuffle comes days after Madhup Kumar Tiwari, earlier Special CP (Law and Order Zone-II), was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh on May 2, while Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special CP (Law and Order Zone-I), was posted as Director General of Police (DGP) of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
The order also stated that David Lalrinsanga, a 1995-batch IPS officer currently serving as Special CP (Operations, PCR and Communications) with additional charge of SPUNER, has also been given charge of SPUWAC.
SPUNER refers to the Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region, while SPUWAC stands for the Special Police Unit for Women and Children.
Further, the Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Division), who was also holding additional charge of the Public Transport Safety Division, has now been appointed Special CP (Traffic). Similarly, 1996-batch IPS officer Ajay Chaudhary has been shifted from the vigilance division to Special Commissioner of Police (Protective Security Division).
Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, a 1997-batch IPS officer, has been transferred back to Delhi from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where he was serving as DGP. Earlier, Dhaliwal had served as Special Commissioner of Police overseeing traffic operations in Delhi.
The order further stated that 1997-batch IPS officer Atul Katiyar has been appointed Special CP (Vigilance Division) with additional charge of welfare and licensing divisions.
Vijay Kumar has been assigned additional charge of the Public Transport Safety Division besides his role as Special CP (Armed Police). K Jegadesan, a 1998-batch IPS officer, has been appointed Special CP (Intelligence Division) with additional charge of MD/DPHC.
Reshuffle comes days after Tiwari’s transfer
The reshuffle comes days after Madhup Kumar Tiwari, earlier Special CP, was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh on May 2, while Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special CP (Law and Order Zone-I), was posted as Director General of Police of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.