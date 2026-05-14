Thakur, Srivastava get in top rung in major IPS reshuffle

NEW DELHI: In a major reshuffle in Delhi Police, senior IPS officers Neeraj Thakur and Devesh Chandra Srivastava have been assigned key law and order responsibilities in the city following recent transfers of senior officials.

According to an official order, 1994-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer Neeraj Thakur has been shifted from the traffic department and appointed as Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order Zone-II). His junior, 1995-batch IPS officer Devesh Chandra Srivastava, has been appointed Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order Zone-I). Srivastava was earlier serving as Special CP (Crime).

The reshuffle comes days after Madhup Kumar Tiwari, earlier Special CP (Law and Order Zone-II), was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh on May 2, while Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special CP (Law and Order Zone-I), was posted as Director General of Police (DGP) of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The order also stated that David Lalrinsanga, a 1995-batch IPS officer currently serving as Special CP (Operations, PCR and Communications) with additional charge of SPUNER, has also been given charge of SPUWAC.

SPUNER refers to the Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region, while SPUWAC stands for the Special Police Unit for Women and Children.